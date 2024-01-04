Register
New Year's Honours 2024: MBE recipient Dave Finlay thanks late wife for support

A decorated wrestling coach from Greenisland, who recently retired after training hundreds of successful wrestlers over the years, is to receive the MBE.
By Russell Keers
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Dave Finlay Senior, a second generation wrestler who first set foot on a wrestling mat in 1952, is to receive the prestigious accolade for services to Olympic wrestling in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the award, Mr Finlay stated: “On receiving this award, I am still coming to terms with it. I thought it was a wind-up.

“Now I know it is not a wind-up, I am really looking forward to receiving the amazing award.

Dave Finlay Sr MBE. (Pic: Contributed).Dave Finlay Sr MBE. (Pic: Contributed).
“My son David and my daughter Wendy will be accompanying me for this special occasion.

“There is one special person I would like to thank and that is my late wife Evelyn. She passed away in 2019. Without my beautiful bride, I couldn't have achieved anything.

"She was my strength, guide and wisdom. For us as a family to have the pleasure to see all the kids winning medals from all parts of UK, Ireland and Europe, it was incredible.

“It's tough to pick highlights from my career, but I was proud to receive an Honorary Coaching certificate in recognition of my coaching of countless athletes across the years.

“I was the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games wrestling coach four times, I received an award from the Irish Amateur Wrestling Association for 50 years of service to wrestling and received a coaching award for outstanding results in 1992 from the Sports Council Northern Ireland.”

