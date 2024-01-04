A decorated wrestling coach from Greenisland, who recently retired after training hundreds of successful wrestlers over the years, is to receive the MBE.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave Finlay Senior, a second generation wrestler who first set foot on a wrestling mat in 1952, is to receive the prestigious accolade for services to Olympic wrestling in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the award, Mr Finlay stated: “On receiving this award, I am still coming to terms with it. I thought it was a wind-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Now I know it is not a wind-up, I am really looking forward to receiving the amazing award.

Dave Finlay Sr MBE. (Pic: Contributed).

“My son David and my daughter Wendy will be accompanying me for this special occasion.

“There is one special person I would like to thank and that is my late wife Evelyn. She passed away in 2019. Without my beautiful bride, I couldn't have achieved anything.

"She was my strength, guide and wisdom. For us as a family to have the pleasure to see all the kids winning medals from all parts of UK, Ireland and Europe, it was incredible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's tough to pick highlights from my career, but I was proud to receive an Honorary Coaching certificate in recognition of my coaching of countless athletes across the years.