Brian’s walks set the pace for Guide Dogs fundraising

Each year Brian Doherty, who has retinitis pigmentosa and less than 10% functional vision, completes a 55 mile walk taking on some of the toughest terrain around Antrim, along with support from family & friends.

This year his endeavours have resulted in the phenomenal total of £5,361.00.

uide Dogs NI Fundraising Manager Gary Wilson said: “Over the past six years, Brian has raised over £25,000 for Guide Dogs and now this is an amazing figure to add on top of that.

From left - Barbara White, June Cherry, Josie McCormick & Thunder, Terry Hassan, Brian Doherty, Corinne Doherty and Anne McKeown & Flossie, who recently gathered to celebrate a £5,361.00 total raised by Brian on behalf of Guide Dogs NI.

“The local community gets behind Brian’s efforts every year without fail, and their generosity is warmly appreciated.”

Brian presented the total to the charity’s Antrim & Ballymena fundraising branch, who are currently seeking dedicated new volunteers to fundraise in the local area.

Gary added; “It costs £54,800 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement, so we are always keen to welcome new fundraisers into the fold. No matter how much time someone can give, there will be a role and a need for them at Guide Dogs NI.”

If you’d like to join the fundraising branch, or are interested in volunteering, sign up at guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer.