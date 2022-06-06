Bridge renamed as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The new bridge was to be officially opened prior to the Covid–19 pandemic, but due to lockdown restrictions, the opening was put on hold.
An appeal to progress the renaming of the bridge was received by Glynn Community Group on the proposal of Councillor Gregg McKeen, which was seconded by Councillor Timothy Gaston.
At the naming ceremony, Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “It gives me great pleasure to officially name and open the Glynn Jubilee Bridge and I would like to congratulate those who have been involved in this special project for the people of Glynn.
“The renaming as the Jubilee Bridge reminds us of this extremely important event in the history of the United Kingdom. 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign is an amazing achievement and it has been carried out with dignity, commitment and unerring devotion. In many ways Her Majesty has given a sense of safety and been a reassuring constant for her people during times of trouble and change over the decades.
“The Glynn Jubilee Bridge is an important part of the local landscape. It is very fitting that its name will reflect this important landmark in our history. It will long remind us of this historic Platinum Jubilee year.”