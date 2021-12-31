British Empire Medal for community stalwart Gladys

Gladys Kerr received the Royal nod for her services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Craigavon.

She is a familiar figure at Bluestone BB.

Gladys was also a long serving and important member of the now defunct Craigavon Hospital radio, which for many years kept patients in the hospital entertained.

Gladys Kerr.

Gladys joined Radio Craigavon in 1981 as a volunteer ward visitor. She was also a long serving Secretary on the Executive committee.

Radio Craigavon, as it was , has closed down in June 2016 after 37 years of radio programming to the patients of Craigavon Area Hospital.

Trends in patient entertainment, changing processes within the Health Service and the growing lack of interest in Hospital Radio in recent years led to the reluctant decision to close.