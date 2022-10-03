The book, entitled Grassroots: The Second Half, is essentially a selection of short stories by GAA members explaining how the organisation impacted their lives.

Portadown native Tony Fearon uses this collection to showcase the powerful and comforting impact his local Tír na nÓg club had as his family tried to come to terms with the death at the age of 35 of his much-loved brother, Dr Joe.

The rallying-around aspect of the GAA is something that has lived in his memory as he recalls how prominent figures from Armagh and Ulster came to offer succour in the family’s hour of need.

-

Tony, who now lives in Poyntzpass, and a former pupil of St Patrick’s College in Armagh, has been a member of Tir Na Nog club and an avid follower of the Armagh County team for 50 years.

Dr Joe Fearon from Portadown, Co Armagh, who was a GP in Keady but died at the aged of 35 from cancer. His brother Tony recalls in a new book how the GAA family rallied to support after Dr Joe's untimely death.

He explained: “My late brother Joe, a GP based in Keady, had a stellar GAA playing career which included representing Armagh county teams at all levels. He was given a senior debut in 1979 by then Armagh manager Gerry O'Neill, a brother of soccer star Martin, and played in the star studded Armagh minor team of 1977 managed by the late Frank Hanna from Milltown. They were narrowly beaten after a replay in that year's Ulster Final by a Down team that went on to easily win that year's All Ireland Minor title.”

Joe played in the McRory Cup with St Patrick’s College in Armagh and made his debut for Portadown Tir Na Nog seniors at 16 year of age. He had 18 years in their senior team and was still playing up to his diagnosis in late 1994. He was also a member of the Queen’s University Sigerson Cup winning team in 1982. In the early 1990s he was the official team doctor to the Armagh County Senior Team.

Tony said: “Sadly at the young age of 34 he was diagnosed with cancer and in spite of all treatments including an attempted transplant in Dublin by the renowned transplant surgeon and Meath GAA All Ireland winner Gerry Mc Entee, at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, he finally succumbed to the disease aged 35 in March 1995.

"In this piece written for the book I attempt to show how the GAA community rallies round and offers unparalleled support which was a tremendous comfort to his widow, young children, my devastated parents, Joe and Vera, who are now both sadly deceased and, of course, myself. The support was forthcoming from the local Portadown Tir Na Nog club and his Queen’s teammates from 1982, many of whom travelled to Dublin in his final days.

Author and journalist PJ Cunningham is accepting stories from every county in Ireland for the second volume of 'Grassroots', a publication featuring anecdotes and memories at club and county level in the association and published in partnership with the GAA.

"One of them even put a house owned by his family in Dublin at our disposal for his final week, an unbelievable yet typical gesture from a beloved team mate and fellow Gael. His coffin was draped with the three jerseys that meant most to him Portadown Tir Na Nog, Queen’s University, Belfast, and the Armagh county jersey.

"Not long after he passed away Tir Na Nog club held a charity fund raising evening in the clubhouse to raise funds for cancer charities and the place was packed to the rafters, with Clonmore GAA club member Gerry Cunningham and his More Power to Your Elbow group providing the entertainment free of charge. Gerry has gone on to great things writing musicals, like Blood Upon the Rose and counts the likes of Rod Stewart among his fans. Yet another example of how the GAA community, rivals on the playing field, comes together.

"Back in 2018 when Tir Na Nog GFC celebrated their 75th anniversary the club placed a tribute on my brother's grave and on those of several other deceased members in St John's Cemetery, Drumcree, to acknowledge his contribution, a full 23 years after his death.

"He is also honoured by the club who have named their Senior Player of the Year in his honour and Queen's Uniiversity old boys have a reunion annually and the player of that tournament is awarded the Dr Joe Fearon Cup. Among the past winners of this trophy is current Armagh manager and All Ireland winning captain in 2002, Kieran Mc Geeney.

The front cover of Volume 2 of Grassroots, author PJ Cunningham's publication - in partnership with the GAA - featuring anecdotes and memories from club and county level across the association. The book is available nationwide and at www.ballpointpress.ie.

"But I am sure practically every GAA member has a similar story to tell of the invaluable support provided by the GAA community in times of bereavement,” said Tony. “I am indeed thrilled that my story has been deemed worthy for inclusion in the book and I am sure every GAA member can relate to it by their own experience of this unique support during the saddest of times in life.

"It is an honour to be listed alongside other contributors, such as Irish Rugby legend Ollie Campbell (how like everyone else I longed to see him and Tony Ward both accommodated in the Irish Rugby team of the early 1980s instead of being rivals for the same jersey) and former World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty. I have been invited to the official launch of the book, in Croke Park Dublin, by GAA President Larry Mc Carthy on October 19th and I only hope Ollie and Ken are both in attendance!”

‘Grassroots: The Second Half’ is a gold mine of GAA tales spanning over 150 years and follows the publication of a successful first volume last year.

“The GAA and I were astounded by the response to the first edition,” said book editor PJ Cunningham, who collaborated with Croke Park on both publications.

“Virtually no subject escapes in the 400 pages, with tales of a parish priest’s curse, referees officiating with watches which didn’t work to players taking ‘leaks’ on the field of play,” said Mr Cunningham.

