Brothers of Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally raising thousands for charities during walk to Croke Park for All Ireland Final between Armagh and Galway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Declan and Niall McNally, who with their parents Bernadette and Noel, have been going to Armagh matches all their lives including throughout this past year and thought they would do something extra special that Armagh is in the All Ireland Final.
-
-
They have been devastated since the brutal murder of Natalie and her unborn baby in December 2022 at her own home in Lurgan.
So in her memory they have decided to ditch the car and walking the whole road from Craigavon to Croke Park and raise money for these special causes.
Since Natalie’s murder they have been raising funds for Women’s Aid Armagh Down and, for this fundraiser, they are also raising funds for the Care For Caolan Fund.
So far they have raised a whopping £12,700 on their JustGiving page which was set up less than a week ago.
Natalie was also a huge GAA and Armagh supporter and the last game she went to was the Armagh v Galway game at Croke Park in 2022.
Writing on the JustGiving page Niall said: “As Armagh Reach their first All-Ireland Football Final in 21 years we thought we would mark the occasion by doing something special.
"So me and my brother Declan take on the task of walking from Craigavon to Croke Park in time for the final on Sunday 28th July.
"We will be raising money for Women’s Aid Armagh Down as we have been doing since we tragically lost our sister Natalie McNally to murder in her own home in December 2022.
"We will be splitting the fundraising for the Care for Caolan Fund. Caolan Finnegan from Crossmaglen is currently in a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer from August 2023 and will require a lot of funding to help him fight this battle and get the treatment he needs.
"It’s been amazing to see how much the Armagh GAA community has got behind this cause we wanted to do our part too.”