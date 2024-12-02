Dozens of residents have voiced concern after a last minute notice on social media by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council that they are to reduce brown bin collections to once a month in Winter.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision, which was announced on social media this morning, declared that the council will be reducing Brown bin collections from forthnightly to monthly starting in mid-December – a new situation which will run until March next year.

-

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to reduce Brown bin collection to once a month during Winter months.

-

It will mean 2 collections in December, only one in January and a further collection in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However already residents are complaining that this is a health and safety issue, that it is unhygienic and are querying if rates will be lower due to a reduction in service.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Brown bin collections will move from fortnightly collections to a ‘One in Four’ weeks cycle for households across the ABC Borough from mid December to the end of March 2025, with residents’ collection day of the week remaining the same during this period.

"The ‘One in Four’ initiative is a pilot scheme during the winter months when less garden waste is produced and the contents of the brown bin is considerably reduced and will enable the Council to lower its carbon footprint through less mileage and fuel usage with a reduction in vehicle emissions.

"Residents can find their collection dates during this period from the ‘Find my bin day’ tab below, or downloading the ABC Council App. The normal fortnightly collections of brown bins will resume from the end of March.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a few positive reactions to the post including this one: “Great plan to ensure people think twice about putting food in the brown bin during winter!”

However the vast majority were opposed to the move including a comment from this person: “Who comes up with these ideas! And why aren't they put to the vote of people paying for these services? Honestly it beggars belief with the price of rates for these services!”

One resident said: “This is simply not good enough. I filled my brown bin last week with leaves outside my garden on the footpath and road. It was full to capacity. The leaves are back worse than ever.

"We don't have trees in our garden but they always end up outside ours. If they don't get lifted people let there dogs poo in them. With young children and other people walking up and down this isn't ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not to mention that this is the time of year for rats/mice etc. Rotten food sitting in a bin for four weeks is a health and safety matter.”

Another said: “So no collections over the summer due to a strike and now half collections over the winter I'm guessing there will be no rates at all next year.”

One resident said: “ABC council are not fit for purpose - sky high rates and then less bins get emptied - shocking.”

Another said: “What in the flaming name of all that is precious do we pay extortionate rates for eh? Reduced bin collections or as has been case, no bin collections this year. Sub standard street lighting also. It's becoming a ridiculous joke.”