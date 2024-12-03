In one of the most ‘feel good’ ways to enjoy the festive season, Downs and Proud is inviting everyone to this year’s Singing Showcase in Lurgan.

St Peter’s Chapel in the town is usually packed for the annual Downs and Proud Singing Showcase – which is being held on Sunday December 8 at 4pm.

Buddy the Elf said: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the adjoining Parish Hall.