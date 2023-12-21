Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre and Hill of The O'Neill & Ranfurly House celebrate achieving WorldHost Business

The Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre and Hill of The O'Neill & Ranfurly House were commended for achieving WorldHost Business Recognition at the recent Mid Ulster District Council Staff Recognition Awards.

The delivery of an inclusive and enhanced customer experience is of paramount importance across all Mid Ulster District Council facilities. WorldHost Business Recognition certificates and plaques were presented to representatives from both facilities at the Staff Recognition Awards which took place in the Burnavon Theatre on Wednesday 13th December 2023.

WorldHost is a national award developed and delivered by People 1st International and displays an on-going and dedicated commitment to putting the customer first, delivering outstanding customer service and ensuring a positive overall experience.

Pictured with the Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, Councillor Nuala McLernon and Councillor Eimear Carney are members of staff from the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House who received World Host Business Recognition awards.

WorldHost Business Recognition adds to the many accolades achieved by both facilities in recent years. Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House is a dementia-friendly facility, has achieved the prestigious Sandford Award for its Education Programme and is working towards ensuring that the facility is autism friendly. Equally, The Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre has been awarded the Arts & Disability Equality Charter, RNIB Model of Excellence, as well as the Autism NI Impact Award.