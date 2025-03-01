Co Armagh-based Burren Balsamics has created two innovative vinegars that bring the flavours of the Middle East to chefs and home cooks.

The exotic flavours from the company, a specialist in original vinegars, sauces and jams for the global marketplace, are Kashmiri Chilli and Ginger Infused White Balsamic and Date, Za’atar, and Cinnamon Infused Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Bob McDonald, an experienced chef who runs Burren Balsamics in Richhill with founder Susie Hamilton Stubber, another successful chef, describes the Kashmiri Chilli vinegar as “a vibrant and aromatic infusion that balances the subtle heat of Kashmiri chilli with the warm, zesty notes of ginger, perfect for enhancing marinades, dressings, and Middle Eastern cuisine”.

The Date, Za’atar, and Cinnamon Infused balsamic vinegar is “rich, complex blend combining the deep sweetness of dates, the earthy, herbaceous character of za’atar, and the warming spice of cinnamon, offering a distinctive depth of flavour ideal for both savoury and sweet applications”.

Susie Hamilton Stubber and Bob McDonald of Burren Balsamics from Co Armagh on the stand at Gulfood in Dubai. Picture: Burren Balsamics

Burren Balsamics, a multi-award-winning artisanal producer and supplier to high-end stores such as Harrods in London and hundreds of delis, farm shops and independent grocers across the UK and Ireland, launched the exotic vinegars successfully last week Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest food and beverage trade exhibitions.

"Gulfood provided the perfect platform for us to introduce our latest creations, specifically crafted for the Middle Eastern market,” continues Bob. The company already sells its vinegars to major supermarkets there.

"Our focus has always been on innovation and using the finest ingredients to create truly exceptional pantry staples,” explains Bob, chef director at Burren Balsamics. “We were excited to bring these new infusions to Gulfood, showcasing how our products can elevate dishes with authentic and contemporary Middle Eastern flavours. I am delighted to say the products were enthusiastically received by leading supermarket buyers, and we expect to do great business in the months ahead.”

Sampling the new flavours were hundreds of buyers, chefs, and food industry professionals. “They experienced the unique infusions first hand and talked to us about potentially very exciting opportunities for collaboration across a region with fast growing interests in the best of food and drink from the UK,” adds Bob.