The Post Office said that the facility at 2 Taghnevan Walk, will be closed temporarily on Tuesday September 27 at 1pm.

A statement said: “We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster, the above branch will be closing temporarily on Tuesday 27 September 2022 at 13:00.

"We would like to reassure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

"Currently, there is a potential new operator at the early stages of the application process, and we are hopeful this will progress to reinstate Taghnevan Post Office branch in a new location nearby.

Greene's Shop in Taghnevan in Lurgan Co Armagh. The Post Office is temporarily closing here following the resignation of the Postmaster. Photo courtesy of Google.

"In the interim we will display posters in the branch to inform customers about the temporary closure. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause,” said the Post Office statement.

SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “At a time when more services are moving online, a post office is particularly important for the more elderly or vulnerable members of society who rely on in-person services for social interaction.

"This is a vital service for our community, and it makes a significant impact on people’s everyday lives,” said.