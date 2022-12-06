A busy Portadown community group, which focuses on helping seniors in the area, has scooped £257k from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Richmount Elders Group has just received the offer from the Fund which will help support them over the next five years.

-

Advertisement

Some of the members of Richmount Rural Community Association near Portadown, Co Armagh in 2019.

Advertisement

-

The project entitled ‘Age is no barrier to having fun together’” has attracted funding of £257,714 spread over five years.

Advertisement

The grant is for a wide range of activities for the older people plus some overhead costs.

Commenting on the award Joe Garvey, Chairman of Richmount Rural Community Association said: “ Obviously we are absolutely delighted to hear this good news and it makes a great Christmas and New Year present for the Association and more importantly the members of the Elders group.

“The Elders group will soon be in operation for 10 years and has won many awards and accolades over the years and is now one of the largest and most active older people’s group in the area. This funding will allow us to sustain our services to older people and it is very welcome at that time as older people come under greater pressure with the rising cost of living.”

Joe explained that he had been working on the application for some time and it included extensive consultation with the older people as it is a people led project.

Advertisement