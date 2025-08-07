Caitlin’s hard work pays off as she lifts world title at WLDF championship in Belfast
Eleven-year-old Caitlin McHugh from Desertmartin, was one of hundreds of dancers from around the world competing at the four-day event in the Waterfront Hall.
Caitlin has been doing acrobatic dance for nearly three years, however only started training and competing in lyrical dance a year ago with the Naoimi Orr School of Dance in Lisburn.
She beat 27 dancers in the highly competitive level 2 category to win the coveted prize, and placed 4th in the Under 12 Acrodance Advanced Solo category.
In a Facebook post, Naoimi Orr School of Dance said: “Caitlin McHugh you are THE WORLD LYRICAL CHAMPION for your category and it's only your 3rd ever lyrical competition!!
The work we have put in to get you dancing like you do now has been a journey but it's only the beginning for you my darling!!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.