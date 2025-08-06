South Derry woman named among Northern Ireland’s new changemakers
She is one of only a handful of participants chosen from the civic society sector to take part in this year’s Fellowship, which aims to support and develop future leaders from across Northern Ireland.
Ola Sobieraj is Community Organiser for Access to Justice at the3million, working to connect communities with legal practitioners and empower people with lived experience to access their rights.
Originally from Poland and living in Northern Ireland since 2001, she brings extensive experience as a linguist, advocate, and project manager, including leading an EU Settlement Scheme support project and coordinating a major equality and rights network.
Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society.
Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.
With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future.
Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.
Now in its fifth year, the Fellowship is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as leading employers including Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks, Ulster Carpets, Allstate NI, and the Irish American Partnership.Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The Fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”
The Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Programme Cohort 2025-26 are:
Gerard McDonald, SDLP
Emma Cairns, UUP
Lewis McVitty, UUP
Alderman Gareth Wilson, ABC Council, DUP
Cllr Micky Murray, Belfast City Council, Alliance
Cllr Kathleen McGurk, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sinn Féin
Kyle McMullan, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks
Claire McBride, Fujitsu
Jonathan Rogan, SQC Digital
Corrina Grimes, MemoryTell
Michael Boyd, MB Consulting and Coaching
Anna McClung, Department of Justice
Róisín McCreesh, Education Authority NI
Meadhbha Monaghan, Patient and Client Council NI
James Redmond, Department for Infrastructure
Aoibhinn Treanor, Northern Ireland Assembly
Rhyannon Blythe, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
Sean McQuade, Northern Health and Social Care Trust
Eilís Adamson, Public Prosecution Service NI
Joanna Braniff, The Rivers Trust
Brian Armstrong, Northern Ireland Alternatives
Steven Mills, NI Football League
Ola Sobieraj, the3million
Dr Matthew O'Neill, Institute of International & European Affairs
Sarah Carlisle, Queen's Orange Society
Lisa McGinley, The MAC Belfast
Gillian Hamilton, EastSide Partnership
Wendy Blemings, The National Gallery
The Class of 2026 begin their Fellowship journey at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Wednesday 3rd September before heading to Worcester College, Oxford, the following week for the first of two programme residentials.