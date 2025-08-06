South Derry woman named among Northern Ireland’s new changemakers

Ola Sobieraj from Magherafelt has been named as one of just 28 people selected for the prestigious Fellowship Programme run by the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.

She is one of only a handful of participants chosen from the civic society sector to take part in this year’s Fellowship, which aims to support and develop future leaders from across Northern Ireland.

Ola Sobieraj is Community Organiser for Access to Justice at the3million, working to connect communities with legal practitioners and empower people with lived experience to access their rights.

Originally from Poland and living in Northern Ireland since 2001, she brings extensive experience as a linguist, advocate, and project manager, including leading an EU Settlement Scheme support project and coordinating a major equality and rights network.

Ola Sobieraj from Magherafelt | Supplied

Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society.

Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.

With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future.

Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.

Now in its fifth year, the Fellowship is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as leading employers including Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks, Ulster Carpets, Allstate NI, and the Irish American Partnership.Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The Fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”

The Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Programme Cohort 2025-26 are:

Gerard McDonald, SDLP

Emma Cairns, UUP

Lewis McVitty, UUP

Alderman Gareth Wilson, ABC Council, DUP

Cllr Micky Murray, Belfast City Council, Alliance

Cllr Kathleen McGurk, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sinn Féin

Kyle McMullan, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks

Claire McBride, Fujitsu

Jonathan Rogan, SQC Digital

Corrina Grimes, MemoryTell

Michael Boyd, MB Consulting and Coaching

Anna McClung, Department of Justice

Róisín McCreesh, Education Authority NI

Meadhbha Monaghan, Patient and Client Council NI

James Redmond, Department for Infrastructure

Aoibhinn Treanor, Northern Ireland Assembly

Rhyannon Blythe, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission

Sean McQuade, Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Eilís Adamson, Public Prosecution Service NI

Joanna Braniff, The Rivers Trust

Brian Armstrong, Northern Ireland Alternatives

Steven Mills, NI Football League

Ola Sobieraj, the3million

Dr Matthew O'Neill, Institute of International & European Affairs

Sarah Carlisle, Queen's Orange Society

Lisa McGinley, The MAC Belfast

Gillian Hamilton, EastSide Partnership

Wendy Blemings, The National Gallery

The Class of 2026 begin their Fellowship journey at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Wednesday 3rd September before heading to Worcester College, Oxford, the following week for the first of two programme residentials.