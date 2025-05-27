Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has come out in support of ‘Caleb’s Cause’ which is seeking legislation in Northern Ireland for education, health and care plans for young adults with special education needs after the age of 19.

The motion was proposed by Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Maeve Donnelly, a special needs teacher, who sought the council’s support for ‘Caleb’s Cause’ a campaign, started by Caleb’s mother, Alma White, whose son is autistic and has learning disabilities.

Caleb’s Cause aims to “close the disparity” in opportunities for young adults with disabilities in accessing further education opportunities and personal development.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, at The Braid, Ballymena, last week, Cllr Donnelly said: “Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK which has no legislation in place to provide a learning and skills pathway for young people with special educational needs after they leave school at 19. A statement of special educational needs stops at 19 and there is nothing to replace it.

Cllr Maeve Donnelly. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“Schools, carers and parents have referred to this as a cliff edge for their young people. As many of you know, I am a teacher in a special needs school. I know first-hand how nervous parents get as their children move up the school, knowing how little support there is when school finishes by late 19.

“We teach our young people to aim high but the system says this isn’t for all and certainly not inclusive.

“In contrast, in England and Wales when a young person reaches 19, they are entitled to an education and health plan which is put in place until they are 25. It will specify the support needed in education, training and skills development to help them achieve their goals.

“Here in Northern Ireland, post-19 education and skills options for young people are limited and although there are excellent agencies, such as AEL in Larne, and they are trying to fill the gap, they are unable to provide opportunities for every young person.

The Braid, Ballymena. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Minimal Access

“Parents are left trying to desperately search for appropriate provision which often does not exist and the options at post-19 are stark – a day or two in a day centre per week, minimal access to further education or development programmes or full-time care.”

She went on to say “it is clear that there is cross-party support for legislative change but it will require cross-departmental working to get the right legislation to improve opportunities for these young people”.

Cllr Donnelly urged members to write to Executive ministers urging them to take action.

Seconding the motion, Ballymena TUV Cllr Matthew Armstrong said: “If it were so that instead of having the opportunity of choice post-secondary and the power to decide a range of options that could well define a lifetime, that you found out that there actually are no options to decide upon.

“Sadly, that is the exact scenario facing our ever growing SEN community and there are some noble exceptions.

“As any parent or sibling in the same situation will tell you, it is a tough gig. It would be even tougher to be faced with a cliff edge at 19 and the uncertainty, the worry, stress and strain that comes with it, permeating all the way through a household.

“Education and care are of equal importance in this motion and I agree it is absolutely for cross-departmental collaboration to bring in legislation that is so long overdue.”

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott commented: “Being a parent with a lived experience, I fully support this. We as a family are very close to being in this position.

“We need to do better as a society. I would ask that we give more effort and ensure that we facilitate those young adults who otherwise have nowhere else to go when they leave school. Let this council be a voice for those who haven’t got a voice.”

Carrick Castle Ulster Unionist Cllr Bethany Ferris commented: “Society is about inclusion and we need to do so so much more. There are so many without a voice and to bring this forward to the attention of ministers in those departments absolutely is needed.”

Braid Sinn Fein Cllr Archie Rae said: “The challenges facing people with autism require cross-departmental action and our party will continue to work with the Ministers of Health, Education and Economy on improving support and opportunities. As a society, we must do more to include people with autism in every day life.”

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey commented: “This is indeed a worthy notice of motion. It is nice to see a chamber united on such an important issue as this.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

