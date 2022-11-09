There are three competition categories; primary one and two, primary three to five and primary six and seven. Each age category will have an overall winner and two runners up.

The competition will run until 5pm on November 28 and winners will be announced on the evening of December 1 at the Mallusk Christmas market event.

All local children of primary school age are encouraged to enter. All they need to do is produce an A4 landscape piece of their own unique artwork. The choice of art is up to each individual and can be a hand drawing, a painting, graffiti or digital art.

Chairman of Mallusk Enterprise Park Iain Patterson with CEO Emma Garrett launched the art competition.

Each of the winners will have an image of their piece of art displayed in the brand new Enterprise Hub at Mallusk Enterprise Park and on social media channels. Winning entries may also be used in future marketing campaigns.

Emma Garrett, CEO of the Mallusk Drive facility, said: “The competition brief is to produce an artwork of their favourite local business or social enterprise and we hope that our local business community will be encouraged to learn that what they offer features favourably in the minds of our local youth.

"We, as an enterprise agency, are calling on local people to support local, buy local and shop local this Christmas and we look forward to bringing favourite enterprises to the front of minds to encourage spending within the local economy.”

To submit an entry, or for more information, visit https://mallusk.org/events/

As well as the winning pieces of art, the Christmas market features over 20 local traders - from food and drink, to arts and crafts, a free Santa's grotto and complimentary festive drinks and food nibbles. DJ music will be supplied by tenant of Mallusk Enterprise Park, Audio Level.