The garden at Blossom Children’s Ward, Craigavon Area Hospital has had a makeover, transforming the area into a safe, calming retreat for families spending time on the ward.

Commenting on the project, a spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “This social action project took place over the summer and saw young people weeding flower beds, painting fences, laying bark, planting shrubs, plants and trees and staining garden furniture – creating a peaceful, quiet haven where families can take time out of the hospital and catch their breath.

“The project created a unique opportunity for young people to work on something that will make a positive impact on others in the community, while also acting as a diversionary activity.

"The programme also provided participants with an insight into horticulture and helped develop some new skills in this field.”

The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff. (Pic: Contributed).

The facility was opened by the borough’s Lord Mayor Ald Margaret Tinsley.

Ald Tinsley said: “It was an honour to help officially open the new garden at Blossom Children’s Ward and to see the transformation that has taken place.

“Being in hospital with a child is such a stressful and worrying time, so to have a place where both the children and their relatives can take time out, gather their thoughts and have some fresh air within natural surroundings is wonderful and will be so beneficial, both physically and mentally.”

This project was led by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, funded through The Executive Office District Council’s Good Relations Programme as part of the ‘Together: Building a United Community’ (T:BUC) Strategy and in partnership with Portadown Wellness Centre and Seagoe Youth Group.

Founder of the wellness centre, Alan McDowell stated: “The team at Portadown Wellness Centre were delighted to support this project and to help develop and create an amazing gardening and leisure space beside the Blossom unit.

“We enjoyed working as part of this team to deliver a genuine benefit to the community.”

Staff on the Blossom Children’s Ward are thrilled with the results of project.

Deputy Ward Sister Nicola Ferguson added: “We’re so grateful to the council and all involved for taking on this project.