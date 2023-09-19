The winter class programme at Millennium Court, the home of Portadown 2000, has been released, with residents encouraged to book their places now.

A spokesperson for the William Street venue, which offers a comprehensive suite of economic and art initiatives, said: “We’re delighted to launch our new classes for November and December.

"We’ve various courses available which range from full-day classes to six-week courses. The classes are suitable for children and adults.

"Our classes will be commencing on November 4 at 10am and will be running until December 16. The classes are suitable for all abilities and for many, no previous experience is required.

The art classes will run in November and December. (Pic: Contributed).

"We’ve a range of talented tutors delivering the classes, such as Angeline Murphy. She was a previous contestant on ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ and has worked with brands such as Jo Malone.

"We’re also having courses with Keith Sheppard, a glass specialist and Enda Kenny.

"He has worked in film/TV and theatre as a leather worker, textile artist, milliner and prop costume fabricator. Previous TV and film credits include Dungeons and Dragons and Game Of Thrones.

“Our courses that we will be running include watercolour for beginners, Christmas ceramic workshops, glass decorations, wreath making, Christmas sewing workshops and many more.

“Classes can be booked online at our website, or they can be booked in our reception using cash. Spaces for certain classes are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.”

The spokesperson added: “We also have several wonderful upcoming exhibitions happening at Millennium Court.

"We’re pleased to welcome back the ‘Artists Drawn Together’ exhibition, from November 4 to December 15. This exhibition is from an eclectic group of artists from across the country, united by a love of art through fun and friendship, tutored by Janice Lightowler.

"Participants in this group range in age from 15 to 90, from beginners to experienced artists who have had the opportunity to unleash their talent in this unique exhibition.

“We’ve a smaller exhibition in our community room, from our own art group entitled ‘Arty Mondays’. This exhibition showcases the talent of the group made up of artists from Portadown.