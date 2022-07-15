Camp Dalfest: big weekend kicks-off at Glenarm Castle with Fun Football Festival

Open to the public and free of charge, the football event take place between 11am and 5.30pm - ahead of the popular Camp Dalfest on Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket holders of Camp Dalfest will also be able to enjoy the Fun Football Festival equipment for the first day of the event itself on 16 July when it officially opens.

Each year through the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, thousands of children from across Northern Ireland have the opportunity to participate in introductory football sessions with professional coaches. Delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, the programme includes regular fun football sessions, the Grassroots Football Awards and the Fun Football Festival.

McDonald's Fun Football Festival is open to the public.

Nigel Campbell, events and marketing manager at Glenarm Castle, said: “We have worked hard behind the scenes over the course of the year to ensure we are ready to provide the very best visitor experience at Camp Dalfest. Attendees this year will enjoy discovering one of Northern Ireland’s most idyllic estates while also experiencing world-renowned musical artists, children’s activities and much more.

“We are pleased to welcome the McDonald’s Fun Football Festival to Glenarm Castle ahead of Camp Dalfest. We see great synergies between the ethos of Glenarm Castle and the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, given the strong emphasis on community engagement and impact that we share.

“While the Fun Football Festival can be enjoyed free of charge by all on Friday 15 July, we are pleased to have the festival activities also running during the first day of Camp Dalfest which can be availed of by attendees.”

The main festival line up includes Brit Award-winner Tom Odell, Scottish chart-topping singer Amy Macdonald, Spice Girls legend Melanie C, indie pop rocking trio Scouting For Girls, popstar and 1980s heartthrob Nik Kershaw, television and radio star Roman Kemp, Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn and many others.

Crowds at the main stage during a previous festival.