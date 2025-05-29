North coast campaigners have planned a protest in a bid to save Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre which is under threat of closure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaigners are set to protest outside the next meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council following press reports that claimed Ulster University, on whose Coleraine campus the theatre is situated, has given the Council an ultimatum on the future of the facility.

The debate over the future of the theatre has been ongoing since January when Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor said he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he addressed Causeway Coast and Glens Council, saying that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

Campaigners have organised a protest outside the headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glens Council in a bid to save Coleraine's Riverside Theatre from closure. CREDIT CHANGE.ORG

BBC NI then reported that it had seen a letter, which was sent to all councillors, in which the university proposed that Council take on the lease of the venue and pay almost £750,000 for essential repairs.

On May 27, the Coleraine Chronicle newspaper reported that it had seen confidential correspondence from UU to Causeway Coast and Glens Council stating that the university would close the theatre this summer if the local authority did not agree to the offer of a lease.

Responding to the recent Press reports, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council said on May 28: “In response to further communication received from Ulster University, Council are seeking a meeting to discuss their pronouncement that Council takes on the full cost of the facility including significant repair, maintenance, future operating costs and liability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Currently the Council operates two Arts Centres located in Limavady and Portstewart.”

The Riverside Theatre is situated on the Coleraine campus of Ulster University. CREDIT NI WORLD

Coleraine actor Steven Millar launched a petition calling for the University and Council to find a solution. After gaining 1,000 signatures in one day, Mr Miller and Coleraine teacher Alan McClarty have now organised a protest at Council’s Cloonavin headquarters on Tuesday, June 3 at 6.30pm.

"This is about more than saving a building,” said Steven Millar. “It’s about protecting a shared cultural space that has supported generations of local talent – from school showcases and dance recitals to professional productions and touring artists. The Riverside is a cornerstone of community life, and it belongs to us all.

"Our campaign is calling on Ulster University, the Department for Communities, and local councillors to work together on a solution that preserves the theatre’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Supporters are also encouraging other user groups – including dance schools, youth organisations and sports clubs who’ve regularly staged events at the venue – to make their voices heard.

"This isn’t just about theatre and drama, it’s about access to the arts for everyone, especially young people and families from socio-economic backgrounds who otherwise wouldn’t step into a theatre.”

Alan McClarty added: “We’re organising a peaceful protest to show how much this theatre means to Coleraine and beyond. Whether you’re an artist, a parent of a young performer, or someone who values the arts, your presence matters.”