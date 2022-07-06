Can you get Nollaig back to his Ballymoney home?

Nollaig has been missing from his Coleraine Road home in Ballymoney since March 1. He is microchipped and was wearing a red collar with a message reading “I am microchipped” when he went missing. He may no longer be wearing this collar.

Nollaig is a black and grey striped, male tabby, six years old and neutered with a distinctive broad band of black fur running down his back. He is generally shy of strangers.

Can you help to return Nollaig to his Ballymoney home?

His owners said: “We believe Nollaig may have been injured and taken in by kind people who are taking care of him. If you recognise this cat or are caring for him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please let us know. He is an especially dear cat to our family, we are desperately worried about him and obviously want him back home again.

“If you think you have Nollaig could we plese ask you, if you can, to take him to Riada Veterinary Clinic to get his microchip checked. Thank you.”