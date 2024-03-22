Can you help to fill in the details of this photograph from the 1970s?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthea was delighted to come across this archive photo from her late mothers affects.

The photograph was taken in Dalboyne House, and owner Mrs Norah Boyle, Anthea’s mother, is standing to the right behind the gentleman.

Anthea believes this was the Lisburn Committee of the Local Cancer Research Association and they were presenting a cheque of funds recently raised.

Do you know anyone pictured in this photo from the 1970s? Pic submitted by Anthea McWilliams

Also in the photograph is Mrs Todd from Plantation and right at the front presenting the cheque is Mrs Laura A. Shier.

Mrs Shier was a teacher at Friends School Lisburn and also a talented landscape painter.

Her last solo exhibition of her work was at Harmony Hill Arts Centre in 1996 shortly before she died.

Does anyone remember that exhibition and maybe still own a piece of her work?

She said: “We are delighted to be planning an exhibition at R-Space in Lisburn from April 20 – May 3, 2024 of otherwise unseen paintings by Laura A. Shier which were discovered recently by her sons Harry and Donald.

"We would love to know the names of any of the other people in this photo.”