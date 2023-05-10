Several matches held a minute’s silence in memory of 15-year-old Caoimhín Mallon yesterday evening as his own club St Paul’s GAA in Lurgan plans to host its own memorial this evening.

Caoimhín, a pupil at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, died on Sunday morning with social media awash with posts from young friends devastated at his loss.

Forever 15, Lurgan schoolboy Caoimhín Mallon died suddenly on Sunday.

His family revealed he died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ at Craigavon Area Hospital on May 7.His parents Donna and Jude, his siblings Saoirse and Dáire and the wider family have close connections to St Paul’s GAA and the local community group.

Last night St.Paul’s GFC in Lurgan said it will be hosting a ‘balloon release’ at 7pm for Caoimhín at the Pavillion in Taghnevan and everyone is welcome.

The club has suspended all club activity this week as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile several local clubs paid their respects to the 15-year-old schoolboy.

The U14 match as the Wolfe Tones and Eire Og paid tribute and remembered Caoimhín Mallon at their game. The teams said: “All our thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken family. May he Rest in Peace.”

Meanwhile Derryhirk United also paid tribute by hosting a minute’s silence at their game last night. The teams said: “Everyone at Derryhirk United would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Caoimhín Mallon, close family member of our club member Caolan Mallon. May he rest in peace.”