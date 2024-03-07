Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caolán Devlin, from the Coalisland area, was the driver of a BMW which was in collision with a lorry. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Well-known and highly respected in GAA circles, Mr Devlin was the beloved son of Gerard and Margaret and much-loved brother of Niall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His funeral will be held on Saturday, with removal at 10am from Mr Devlin’s late residence on Coole Road, Aughamullan to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Plater's Hill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Caolan Devlin. Picture: family image

Interment will take afterwards in St Mary’s and St Joseph's Cemetery, Brackaville Road.

A guard of honour involving members of local sports clubs is to be formed as a mark of respect at his funeral.

Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG has posted details online for those wishing to pay their respects to Mr Devlin’s family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The wake house will be open to the public from Thursday 5-9pm and Friday 5-9pm. After 9pm both nights, the house will be strictly private to family only. There will be a shuttle bus running from Naomh Colum Cille hurling club where we ask visitors to park their vehicles. The shuttle bus will operate through a one-way system from the hurling club to the house and back from 5-9pm, Thursday and Friday,” a club spokesperson said.

“The funeral will take place on Saturday morning at 11 am. in the Church of the Holy Family Platers Hill with burial in St Mary's and St Joesph's Church, Brackaville.