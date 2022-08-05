Care home residents enjoy visit to Antrim Castle Gardens

The senior citizens enjoyed refreshments accompanied by music from the Lowry’s String Quartet in the Oriel Gallery.

The day provided an opportunity to reconnect with others and have a chat with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross and Cllr Paul Dunlop in the spectacular surroundings.

The pinnacle of the visit was a short walk over to the magical Queen’s Jubilee Clockwork Garden. The garden, designed by Diarmuid Gavin, comes to life every 15 minutes as the trees dance and the plant pots move.

Residents from Queenscourt Private Nursing Home enjoyed the visit to Antrim Castle Gardens.

Ald Ross said “It is important that we recognise the more vulnerable in our society and include everyone in our goal to help our residents and businesses recover after the pandemic.

“To see so many happy faces enjoying the gardens in the sunshine was wonderful and I am delighted the council were able to give them

this memorable day out.

The Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross, engaging with residents during the event at Antrim Castle Gardens.