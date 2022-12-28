Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Caring Caretaker to present final charity cheques in New Year

It was cold, it was wet and it was emotional – but Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker saw out his last ever Christmas charity sit-out to raise over £30,000 this year.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 4:13pm

Davy Boyle had announced that he would bring his years of charity fundraising to an end with one final pre-Christmas sit-out and the public didn’t let him down, putting money into the familiar milking churn outside Coleraine Town Hall.

This year Davy’s chosen charities are NI Kidney Research and SANDS NI.

Looking back on the sit-outs which began in 2001, Davy said: “The toughest one was definitely the year of the big snow. Children were out in the town centre on their sleighs but I sat through it all and never missed a day.”

Most Popular
Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle with supporters during his final sit out

Davy thanked everyone who had supported him over the years and who enabled him to help 61 different charities.

"It was emotional to be retiring,” said Davy who will present the charities with their money in the New Year.

Read More
Caring Caretaker's last Christmas charity sit-out