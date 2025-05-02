Carl Henderson and his loving wife Caroline with their three children, Aibhilín (9), Rían (6) and Caoimhe (6). Mr Henderson tragically lost his life while hiking in Mount Errigal in Co Donegal. From Moira and formerly of Ingleby Barwick, England, his funeral was at St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin, on Friday. The image was released to Northern Ireland World by the family and was taken by Beyoutiful Moments photographer in Ballymena.

Carl Henderson, who tragically died while hiking on Mt Errigal, and his wife’s prayers for children were answered on a Camino pilgrimage, his funeral heard.

Mr Henderson sadly died last Saturday while on a weekend break at their family caravan in Donegal. He had gone for a hike up the iconic mountain and suddenly took ill.

Carl Henderson from Moira, Co Down (formerly of Ingleby Barwick, England) died suddenly on April 26, 2025, on Mount Errigal, Dunlewey, Gweedore, County Donegal. Mr Henderson from Fern Valley Close, Moira was the beloved husband of Caroline and an incredible father to Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe, and loving son-in-law of Patrick Ryan (Darlington).

At Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin, the congregation heard Carl Henderson described as a ‘larger than life character’ who adored his family.

Caroline’s sister Patsy read Carl’s story ‘as told by Caroline’ to the congregation.

"Carl William Henderson was my husband, father of our three children, Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe and my best friend,” she said.

Born on August 22, 1976 in Leeds, son of Angela and Geoffrey, he had a ‘wonderful childhood’. After loving school and enjoying being the ‘class clown’ he studied Computer Science and went to work at PFC Stevens where he met life long friends Neil and Derek.

"Sadly Neil passed away last Friday, the day before Carl,” she said.

After working for a couple of firms, he moved to Globus in 2003 ‘which he loved and worked ever since’.

"He was the Country Manager of Ireland selling PPE masks and gloves. Carl was always motivated to reach his sales targets and to be the best sales manager. He travelled all over the country and to Vietnam, Japan, China, Portugal and apparently had a busy night in Barcelona.

The couple met on a blind date in November 2001 when they were just 18 and 25 - set up by mutual friends.

"Carl was a true gentleman from the beginning and we talked for hours,” she said. He brought her home to meet his parents after 6 weeks and she was honoured she was the only girl he ever brought home.

She revealed she started university in Lancaster in 2002 and ‘Carl cried more than my mum when I left home’.

He supported her through university. “Carl was an amazing source of strength and support for the whole Ryan family when my niece Aisling was killed while I was at university. He loved Aisling so much and he cried the loudest on the day in the chapel.”

Caroline graduated and moved to London in 2006 and they continued their long distance relationship. They broke up for a year but got back together and Caroline moved to Brunei to teach in the water village.

"Carl’s parents told him to propose to me now or I may never come back. They said it was always clear how much we loved each other,” said Caroline revealing that Carl travelled to Thailand to propose.

On August 25, 2012 they married in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, at the foot of Errigal mountain. “We danced til the wee small hours in the Ostan Gweedore. We went to America on our honeymoon including a helicopter trip to Alaska,” she said.

"We started married life in the quaint village of Moira,” said Caroline adding that they found ‘this church’ St Patrick’s and St Ronan’s and ‘prayed this would be our home’.

"We have loved being part of this parish and Carl chatted to Martina, one of the ladies in the parish, and got me a link to the local schools so I started working at Brookfield Special School in 2013,” she said.

Caroline also shared with the congregation that they travelled to Santiago de Compostela for the Camino in 2014. “A wonderful journey filled with banter and sharing of food. We spent the journey praying to become a family and in 2015 Aibhilín was born.

"We were both delighted to be parents and Aibhilín is a blessing and bright star in the constellation of the Henderson family. Carl loved Aibhilín swimming, playing Gaelic football, dancing and all of her many other accomplishments.

"In 2016 Carl turned 40 which we celebrated in New York and Aibhilín was with us. Our first family holiday,” said Caroline.

Following the tragic death of Carl’s father Geoffrey, his mum Angela moved to Moira creating a new chapter for the Henderson family. The twins, Rían, and Caoimhe, came along in 2018. “The galaxy expanded. Just like their sister the twins were a source of ever renewing pride and joy for Carl.

"Carl loved watching Rían playing football at Hillsborough Boys and sharing story time with Caoimhe.”

Caroline remembers the Pandemic as a very busy time as Carl specialised in PPE. “Every evening when he finished we went on long family walks with a twin in each sling and Aibhilín by our sides.”

She shared that they bought a caravan in Crawley, Donegal in 2021 ‘which was the start of many happy memories with us as a family with a base at my mother’s home’.

Caroline lamented the death of Carl’s mother Angel Angela in 2023 who was ‘such a source of support and the children adored her and Carl and I missed her terribly. We know she smiles down on us’.

She recalled the death of her own mother Maeve last year who shared a strong bond with Carl.

Caroline revealed that this year, on the Easter holidays, they went to Disneyland in Paris. “We had a truly magical holiday, just the five of us. It was a little piece of heaven being together as a family in such a wonderful place.

"Carl enjoyed being a dad. He was so proud of his three children. He loved each one of them dearly. Carl and I were opposites in so many ways but somehow together we made a whole. He was my rock and I was his and I’m going to miss him terribly.

"The children will miss their father but I know they will grow up filled with this love. I will miss my soulmate but remain comforted and sustained by the enduring bond me forged so many years ago and which our gathering today testifies to.”