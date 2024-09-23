Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone say they are “overwhelmed” by support from the community after receiving notice to leave an east Antrim visitor attraction after 22 years.

Father and son Ian and Christopher Lough said they were “in absolute bits” after being called into a meeting with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, last week, when they were handed a letter stating their lease has been “terminated” and they have six months to vacate the premises, despite investing £0.5m on-site, at Carnfunnock Country Park.

A petition to prevent the closure of the award-winning family fun zone outside Larne has already been signed by more than 3,800 people.

A lease termination at Carnfunnock was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee earlier this month.

Christopher (left) and Ian Lough. Photo: submitted

Christopher said the council “wants everything gone, mini-golf, train, all the sheds.”

He indicated the local authority offered them an alternative location at Larne Town Park but they have ruled out such a move, saying it would cost at least £750k to set up the miniature railway with considerations such as drainage, stone ballast, fencing and track pattern to be taken into account.

Other attractions at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone include bungee trampolining, bouncy castle and a carousel.

Good Value

Attractions at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ian went on to say new attractions have been introduced over the years. “We wanted a family fun zone not a theme park. We are cheap as well. It is good value compared to other places.”

He stated there has been a “rolling lease” for the site which was renewed every two years with renewal expected in January. He described Sunday as “very emotional, with people coming in to say thank-you”, estimating that more than 1,000 visited the facility.

“People came to say thank-you and that they appreciate what we have done,” said Ian. Christopher continued: “The community response has been overwhelming. There has been a massive uproar.”

He noted that tens of thousands of visitors visit during each summer season including school groups and a bus load which makes the trip from Dundalk every year.

Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

He went on to say the business has also provided employment for local teenagers with 19 employed at present and 12 staff during a busy day. He has urged the council to “reconsider and listen to the the views of the people – what the people want”.

The online petition states: “We are a community deeply connected with the Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone. This shared connection stems from countless hours of joy and cherished memories tied to this place.

“The decision to shut down this cherished local attraction has taken us all by surprise, and the rationale remains unclear.

Remain Open

“Ensuring public spaces like the Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone remain open and accessible is not just a matter of upholding tradition, but also about promoting social cohesion and mental well-being, particularly for our younger generations and especially in an area which offers so few alternative options.

“We must stand together now to prevent this irreparable loss to our community. We implore our elected officials to reconsider this closure and take into account the voices and needs of the Larne residents.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Major construction works to dramatically redevelop Carnfunnock Country Park is planned to commence January 2025 and be completed by Summer 2026.

“The successful contractor will be responsible for the security of the construction site throughout the programme of works, however as council has a legal obligation to consider all aspects of health and safety in and around the site, it was decided that the site should not remain open during the planned redevelopment.

“Pedestrian access will be available through appropriate areas of the park by way of an isolated path. The path has been purposefully redirected through a field to ensure walkers are safely away from the construction site. Council is available to liaise with the affected party to discuss further.”

A planning application has been submitted to the council’s planning department for a £7m renovation to include a replacement visitor centre, amenity block and play park as well as construction of a new BMX pump track, bike jump trail, maze viewing platform, parking/drop-off area and dog park. Improvements to paths, drainage and external lighting are included in the development plan.

The council has said in response to feedback following the consultation it will expand a section of pathways to remain open during construction works and will include a temporary path to enable a circular route during works on site, a pre-application community consultation report states.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter