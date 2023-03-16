A site has been earmarked at Carnfunnock Country Park outside Larne for a skate park.

A report to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee says it will be located in the “safari tent” area. The report states a tender is being compiled for asphalt surfacing in this area beside the children’s playground for use as a skate park.

The local authority has been looking at “potentially suitable locations” in Larne for a skate park following the opening of one at The People’s Park in Ballymena in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report also notes Rawee Skate School will be running workshops at Carnfunnock during the Easter holidays and summer schemes in July and August.

Lord Caine hears development plans for Carnfunnock Country Park

Meanwhile, the council has included proposals for a “pump” track as part of regeneration plans at Carnfunnock. This is a play park track for wheeled sports equipment that does not require pedalling or pushing by users. It is geared towards older children and teenagers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council acknowledges since Carnfunnock Country Park opened in July 1990 it has “remained largely unchanged” .

Upgrade Plan

Recently a £6.1m upgrade plan was selected as one of 10 projects in Northern Ireland to share in £71m through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. The key components will include construction of a new visitor centre which will house a retail shop, café, meeting rooms and bathroom facilities, overlooking the coastline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project will include additional accessible play equipment added to the existing adventure area and further trails and pathways.

Commenting on the development plan, Coast Road Ulster Unionist Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “With our leisure and tourism offering set to become more important for our economy as we recover from the Covid pandemic, this announcement could not have come at a better time.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, stated: “We are grateful to the many residents who helped us develop our plan through our engagement events and we are delighted that the council’s plan and investment has been supported in this way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement