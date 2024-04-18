Carnlough over 55s group use nature's palette to hone their creative skills during Hapa-Zome workshop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Culturally Creative Communities project, spearheaded by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) in partnership with Age NI Living Well Moyle and Armstrong Storytelling Trust, is revolutionising the approach to cultural preservation and intergenerational connection through creative expression.
With support from the National Lottery, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Tourism NI, the project is making significant strides in enhancing the lives of older adults by providing enriching experiences.
At the heart of the innovative scheme lies the goal of promoting positive mental health and emotional well-being through engagement in creative activities ranging from arts and crafts to culinary arts, song, and storytelling.
On April 17, the Carnlough group had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of textiles and Hapa-Zome printing under the guidance of textile artist Angela Turkington from ‘Leopard and Lily’.
Hapa-Zome is the art of creating prints with the natural pigments found in leaves and flowers.
Margaret McMullan, a participant, shared her enthusiasm about the project: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to get involved in local projects and establish new relationships with organisations like the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust to gain new skills and knowledge, whilst having fun.”
This workshop is one among many activities facilitated by the Culturally Creative Communities project, aiming to connect older individuals to various forms of creativity.
Through these engagements, the project underscores the cognitive and emotional benefits of participating in creative pursuits.
It also actively promotes intergenerational exchange, enriching the lives of older adults while offering invaluable learning opportunities.
The Culturally Creative Communities project not only preserves and enhances local cultural heritage but also builds meaningful connections across generations, proving that creativity knows no age.
For more information on upcoming workshops and how your group can participate in the Culturally Creative Communities project, contact Tiérna Mullan on [email protected] or 07595413239.
Following the success of the recent ceramics workshop with Fiona Shannon, a chocolate workshop in Castlerock, the watercolour painting workshop with Audrey Kyle and an afternoon of local stories and song with Colin Urwin, the project continues to offer a variety of engaging activities designed to inspire and connect community members of all ages.