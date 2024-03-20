Carntogher celebrates three decades of growth and community empowerment with exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition reflects on its significant journey and eagerly anticipates the bright future ahead for the small rural area in Co. Derry.

Since its establishment in 1992, Carntogher Community Association has been a beacon of strength and resilience, dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich language, cultural and environmental heritage of the area.

Throughout its history, Carntogher has experienced numerous milestones and achievements. Notable highlights include the esteemed visit of President Mary McAleese in 2011, the purchase of Drumnaph Nature Reserve in 2013, and the prestigious recognition of being awarded Líonra Status in 2021. Líonra status, recognises the dedication and hard work invested over the years in the promotion of Irish within the community, the emphasis in supporting the youth through activities such as drama, singing and ranganna Gaeilge.

From its humble beginnings with a vision to address the effects of economic, social, and geographical marginalization, as well as rural decline, the community has witnessed tremendous growth and development. Through tireless efforts, Carntogher Community has developed into the community site into a vibrant hub, now encompassing a Gift Shop, Café, theater, self-catering accommodation, and the community-owned nature reserve.

Representing the Carntogher Community Association board, Liam Ó Flannagáin referred to his pride of the achievements of the community: “I am immensely proud of the incredible journey we've embarked on over the past thirty years. The dedication this the community has shown to our language, cultural, and environmental heritage has been the driving force behind the achievements. As we reflect on our past accomplishments and look ahead with excitement and hope, we remain committed to serving our community and fostering a bright future for generations.”

To celebrate its journey and accomplishments, Carntogher will host "Carnlann" on Friday, an exhibition showcasing the area's achievements in Irish Medium Education, Nature and Heritage, and highlighting the diverse community annual events, including festivals, arts and youth programme.