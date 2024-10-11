Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A carpet of poo greeted visitors to South Lakes Leisure Centre and Craigavon Park this week with large droppings from dogs, geese and other animals leaving little room for human shoes.

One visitor to the small quay at the lakes said she was ‘horrified and disgusted’ at the amount of poo.

-

Carpet of poo at South Lakes Leisure Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo: National World

-

An elderly couple asked: “How often does the council clean this place?”

Most of the poo appeared to be geese or swan droppings but there was a significant amount of dog poo in the area also despite a large number of bins.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Staff from our Environmental Services team carried out a cleansing operation around the grounds of South Lake Leisure Centre this week, to clear the build-up of droppings from the geese which migrate to the Craigavon Lakes at this time of year.

"Our staff will continue to monitor the area and further cleansing operations will be carried out when necessary.”