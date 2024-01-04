Nominations are now invited for this year’s Carrickfergus Business Awards, the ideal way to give your favourite business a pat on the back.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosted by the Carrick Times with special thanks to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, these prestigious awards regularly welcome more than 100 attendees who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they play in the economic success of the region.

The awards were last staged in Carrick in 2021 with a glittering night of celebration brought together a wide variety of representatives of the business community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It couldn’t be easier to nominate your favourite business – or even your own - for an award. Just go to the official awards website – /www.nationalworldevents.com/ctba-2024/ and check through the various categories to see which is most appropriate. You can submit your entry online too via the same website, where you can also find more details and how to book tickets for the gala awards ceremony.

The winner of the Excellence in Innovation Award at the Carrick Business Awards in 2021 was Yelo Ltd. The prize was collected by David Sinclair. Also pictured are Jenny Small, right, VP of Performance and Development Northern Regional College, Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey of principal sponsor Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Andrena O'Prey, Telesales Manager, Carrick Times. Picture: Tony Hendron

The 10 award categories cover all aspects of business and industry, giving the opportunity to enter a maximum of two categories, and the judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel.

Anyone can submit an entry regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer, and live or work in the greater Carrick area.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements but also the opportunity to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Carrickfergus Business Awards 2023 will take place at a black tie dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday. March 7, in Carrickfergus Golf Club. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as we celebrate the very best of Carrick businesses in 2024.

The Carrick Times would like to thank principal sponsors Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and our category sponsors whose generous support has made the staging of this event possible.