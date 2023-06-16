A Carrickfergus honours recipient says she is “overwhelmed” by further royal recognition of her charity’s work.

Tracey McNickle, project co-ordinator with Carrick Connect, has been awarded the BEM for services to young people and to the community in Carrickfergus.

The King’s Birthday honours list inclusion follows a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales to Carrickfergus in October to learn more work about the Queen’s Award-winning charity, which provides mentoring and outreach support to young people.

Expressing thanks to those behind her nomination, Tracey said: “I feel blessed to serve in my community. I have a great passion for our young people that I have the pleasure of interacting with and am honoured that others see me worthy of this award.

Tracey McNickle, co-ordinator, Carrick Connect, has been awarded a BEM. Picture courtesy of Tracey McNickle

"To be recommended to His Majesty the King for the honour of the Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) is something I never ever thought would be achievable for myself and I am still currently struggling to take this in. I am sincerely overwhelmed and vow to continue to do my very best to continue to be a role model worthy of this title.”

Tracey, who will be presented with her medal by the Lord Lieutenant at a later date, was keen to acknowledge the commitment of her colleagues. "For me, I must add that without our team at Carrick Connect and their unwavering support and encouragement our work would not be able to happen.

“Carrick Connect offer a broad range of services that require, alongside myself, volunteers to play their parts to make the difference in our community. From our committee members to each and every one of our volunteers, I thank them for helping me make things happen.”

Feel Good

Projects currently on offer include mentoring, tutoring, Railtastic, 1 Direction Outreach, Feel Good Hub Sundays and Conversation Through Books with another potential initiative on the way.

Asked about the recent brush with royalty, Tracey responded the charity has “been truly honoured to also have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in the Queens reign”.

Referring to the visit by William and Kate, Tracey emphasised “they took the time to chat with us on a personal level and fully engage with our committee and volunteers”.

"That day will be forever in our hearts and memories and we were delighted to have them come specifically to visit us in our hometown of Carrickfergus.”

Tracey and charity co-founder Jonny Ewart also attended the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service at Westminster and in May they were at Buckingham Palace in the presence of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

“Thank you to all those in our community who support, appreciate and encourage us on a daily basis. You keep me motivated, dedicated and always remind me of why we do what we do. Love and kindness wins over everything.”

Congratulating his colleague, Jonny Ewart said: “Tracey truly deserves this honour for all her dedication and support to all her clients and volunteers. A very well done and well deserved award.”

Kerrie McCrory, chairperson of Carrick Connect, said: “I am absolutely delighted and proud that Tracey has been awarded the BEM.

