Carrick pupils help create “elephant-astic” trail

Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail – which includes the work of pupils from Sunnylands – has seen a herd of “elephant-astic” sculptures make a colourful splash by popping up in iconic locations, landmarks and open spaces throughout Belfast city centre.

The free, family-friendly art trail runs until August 31 and features over 70 uniquely decorated sculptures designed by artists, local schools and community groups.

P4 schoolchildren from Sunnylands PS also serenaded Elmer with an elephant-themed song at the launch of the event in the Titanic Quarter, as the final Elmer sculpture arrived in style in a convoy of branded Elmer vehicles, before it was placed on its plinth.

NI Hospice CEO Heather Weir with Nick Byrne from Wild in Art and pupils from Sunnylands PS

Sunnylands Primary School’s contribution, entitled ‘Sunny’, is on display at Victoria Square in Belfast. Principal Joanne Lyons said: “Our sculpture is called ‘Sunny’ and was inspired by how little patches make big duvets – Sunnylands Primary wraps our community in care. Sunny represents our cheerful, welcoming atmosphere. Our elephant reflects that we are all individual parts, like each piece of a patchwork quilt. We serve a unique purpose, giving each other as many opportunities as possible and, just like Sunny when he joins his elephant herd, we all look out for each other and keep each other ‘sunny’ every day.”