Carrick woman Linda is Unislim Wow Award winner
Each of the winners, all of whom hail from across Northern Ireland, were celebrated not only for their weight loss but also for their determination and resilience.
Linda Purvis from Carrick was revealed as the winner of the Wow Award category, which recognises a personal accomplishment unrelated to weight loss.
Linda has lost 3st 6.5lbs during her journey with the NI-born holistic weight loss and wellness brand.
The Inspire Awards ceremony, which was held at The Merchant Hotel, saw the awards’ 12 finalists share incredible stories about the friendships they’ve built and the unwavering support that they have provided to one another throughout their journeys.
Each finalist has embarked on an incredible transformation towards a healthier and happier life.
Other categories include the Most Inspiring Transformation Award, which celebrates a member’s extraordinary transformation. This was given to Mairead McCaul from Newry, who lost 9st 2.5lbs with Unislim.
The Health Hero Award, which pays tribute to a member who has overcome health challenges during their journey with Unislim, went to Sandra Morley from Newry, who has lost 2st 5lbs since joining the group.
The Community Spirit Award, which recognises those who have helped to support and motivate other members, was received by Mark Foster from Belfast, who lost 5st during his journey with Unislim.
“The Inspire Awards were more than I expected and I’m still in shock to be honest,” Linda said.
“Winning the WOW award is incredible; my life has improved more than I can express and that’s a huge thanks to my leader, Sally-Ann, and to Unislim.”
Fiona Gratzer CEO of Unislim said: “Today, we celebrate not just weight loss but the incredible determination and transformative journeys of our members. Each story is a powerful reminder of the change that is possible.
“At Unislim, we're not just about the numbers on the scale, we’re about changing lives and creating a lasting impact. Congratulations to our amazing finalists and leaders who continue to inspire and be inspired to live a healthier, happier life with Unislim.”
Founded in 1972 by Agnes McCourt and currently run by her daughter, Fiona Gratzer, Unislim is partnered with charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.