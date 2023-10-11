Register
Carrick woman Linda is Unislim Wow Award winner

A Carrickfergus woman was announced by Unislim as one of four winners at its inaugural Inspire Awards ceremony on October 4.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Each of the winners, all of whom hail from across Northern Ireland, were celebrated not only for their weight loss but also for their determination and resilience.

Linda Purvis from Carrick was revealed as the winner of the Wow Award category, which recognises a personal accomplishment unrelated to weight loss.

Linda has lost 3st 6.5lbs during her journey with the NI-born holistic weight loss and wellness brand.

The winner of Unislim Inspire Awards’ Wow Award, Linda Purvis. Photo: Darren KiddThe winner of Unislim Inspire Awards’ Wow Award, Linda Purvis. Photo: Darren Kidd
The winner of Unislim Inspire Awards’ Wow Award, Linda Purvis. Photo: Darren Kidd

The Inspire Awards ceremony, which was held at The Merchant Hotel, saw the awards’ 12 finalists share incredible stories about the friendships they’ve built and the unwavering support that they have provided to one another throughout their journeys.

Each finalist has embarked on an incredible transformation towards a healthier and happier life.

Other categories include the Most Inspiring Transformation Award, which celebrates a member’s extraordinary transformation. This was given to Mairead McCaul from Newry, who lost 9st 2.5lbs with Unislim.

The Health Hero Award, which pays tribute to a member who has overcome health challenges during their journey with Unislim, went to Sandra Morley from Newry, who has lost 2st 5lbs since joining the group.

Pictured L-R are Unislim Inspire Awards winners Mairead McCaul, Sandra Morley, Mark Foster and Linda Purvis. Photo: Darren KiddPictured L-R are Unislim Inspire Awards winners Mairead McCaul, Sandra Morley, Mark Foster and Linda Purvis. Photo: Darren Kidd
Pictured L-R are Unislim Inspire Awards winners Mairead McCaul, Sandra Morley, Mark Foster and Linda Purvis. Photo: Darren Kidd
The Community Spirit Award, which recognises those who have helped to support and motivate other members, was received by Mark Foster from Belfast, who lost 5st during his journey with Unislim.

“The Inspire Awards were more than I expected and I’m still in shock to be honest,” Linda said.

“Winning the WOW award is incredible; my life has improved more than I can express and that’s a huge thanks to my leader, Sally-Ann, and to Unislim.”

Fiona Gratzer CEO of Unislim said: “Today, we celebrate not just weight loss but the incredible determination and transformative journeys of our members. Each story is a powerful reminder of the change that is possible.

“At Unislim, we're not just about the numbers on the scale, we’re about changing lives and creating a lasting impact. Congratulations to our amazing finalists and leaders who continue to inspire and be inspired to live a healthier, happier life with Unislim.”

Founded in 1972 by Agnes McCourt and currently run by her daughter, Fiona Gratzer, Unislim is partnered with charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.