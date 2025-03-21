Communities Minister Gordon Lyons tried his hand at archery and wheelchair basketball as he joined 700 pupils for sports taster sessions in Carrickfergus on Friday (March 21).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of Northern Ireland’s top sports stars were in attendance too at the Amphitheatre Wellness Centre to pass on tips to young people from Carrickfergus and Larne.

Speaking at the event, Mr Lyons said: “The Celebration of Sport is a fantastic way to introduce young people to a range of team and individual sports they wouldn’t normally play. It is important for everyone to be more active and today is about giving young people the chance to participate and find a sport or activity they like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sport should be inclusive, and it is great to see the activities today include disabled sports, which are an integral part of the event.”

Minister Lyons tries his hand at archery at the Celebration of Sport event in Carrickfergus. Photo:submitted

Now in its 11th year, the Celebration of Sport is an opportunity for young people to try out different sports and help them become ‘more active, more often’.

For the second year, the Department has partnered with the councils involved to offer a collaborative experience for participants. As well as promoting physical wellbeing, the initiative encourages young people of all abilities and from different backgrounds to participate in and appreciate the wider benefits of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lyons added: “The Celebration of Sport days show how sport can be both inspiring and unifying and it is great to see so many local pupils enjoying new and established sports, aimed at all ages and abilities.

Wheelchair basketball was one of the sports on offer at the Celebration of Sport event in Carrickfergus. Photo: submitted

"Growing participation through events like this can encourage young people to take up a sport, supporting the habit of regular physical activity from an early age. We know the positive mental and physical benefits being part of a sports team or participating in an activity you enjoy can deliver.

“I am pleased to welcome local athletes at the top of their game who are joining in the celebration and inspiring the next generation to pursue their sporting dreams for many years to come.”

Next Friday (March 28) will see over 700 pupils from the Bangor and Ards Peninsula area attend the Celebration of Sport at the Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre in Newtownards.