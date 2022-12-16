Positive Carrickfergus CIC has received a festive season boost with a £155,850 grant to promote community spirit.

It is one of 10 community groups in the Mid and East Antrim area being support through the National Lottery Community Fund.

Over two years Positive Carrickfergus CIC will bring people together to take part in arts and cultural activities to showcase the town’s assets, develop an arts strategy and highlight the potential of developing the Town Hall into a community hub. Activities include Big Lunches, repair cafes, music festivals, clothes swaps, performances and exhibitions.

Almost 140 organisations are to receive funding in the £6.8million pre-Christmas announcement.

The Open Door Centre in Carrickfergus will use a £10,000 grant to deliver activities to support the community and reduce isolation. The project includes a parent and toddler group, carers support group, activities for older people and a BabyBank for families in need.

Victory Praise Community Church in Ballymena also received £10,000 to buy energy efficient equipment and refurbish kitchen facilities so it can organise events to support people during the cost-of-living crisis.

This includes community meals, gardening support for vulnerable residents and social outings for young people.

Home Start East Antrim has been awarded £10,000 to recruit, train and support a team of volunteers. This will help volunteers to be managed effectively, feel valued and feel connected to the wider organisation.

Good Causes

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including 1st Greenisland Scout Group. It is using a £3,600 grant to create a sensory room for members with autism and/or ADHD. The project will also included repainting the main hall and repairing the flooring to make a safer and more comfortable space for the children and young people to take part in activities.

Also receiving funding are: Ballymena Sea Cadets, Glenravel Community First Responders, Regimental Association of the Ulster Defence Regiment CGC (Ballymena), Safe Spaces For All (Connect-Ed) and WayMaker Child Therapy C.I.C.

Paul Sweeney, chair of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland. This winter is difficult for many but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to make connections and feel less isolated."

He added: “We are supporting groups to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly to ensure that National Lottery funding is continuing to reach people who need support.”