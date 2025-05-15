A Carrickfergus man has taken on a series of fundraising challenges to thank the Air Ambulance team who saved his life following an explosion at his home.

Mark Drysdale was seriously injured when the back boiler of the family’s open fire exploded on December 14, 2022.

Recalling the “sheer chaos” of the night, Mark’s wife, Deborah, described how their home “[exploded] out before our oldest son's eyes with shrapnel and glass just missing him as he walked towards the house.”

Deborah added: “Inside the house our youngest son Joshua, then just 10 years old, displayed an extraordinary act of bravery and love [and] carried his father from the wreckage.

The Drysdale family at the Air Ambulance base. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

"It was like a bomb scene from a movie with smoke, lights and sirens everywhere, with all of the emergency services trying to help. But it was the Air Ambulance Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team whose swift and decisive actions literally saved Mark's life.”

The medical team intubated Mark in the ambulance, stabilising his condition before transporting him to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. “Their dedication did not waver as they continued to work tirelessly on Mark, ensuring he was safely transferred to the ICU in an induced coma,” Deborah added.

"Mark would not be here today without having had their vital medical expertise at the scene.”

Ove two years later Mark's physical recovery is progressing, but the emotional scars have been harder to mend. “The first year was particularly challenging, testing the limits of Mark's mental health,” his wife recalled. “In these trying times we have been blessed with the support of Dr Keith Kerrigan, from the Clinical Health Psychology at the Belfast Trust.”

Mark Drysdale was seriously injured when the back boiler of the family’s open fire exploded on December 14, 2022. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

In his journey to express gratitude for those who helped save his life, Mark began to focus on trying to give back.

In 2023, he undertook a sponsored walk for Air Ambulance NI alongside Carrickfergus Model Primary School and at the start of 2025, he did the Air Ambulance NI’s Step Up Challenge, walking 10,000 steps daily for the month of January.

The local man is also hoping to complete the Air Ambulance marathon walk alongside his brother in the next year or two.

“These activities, although physically challenging, have motivated Mark and our family to focus on the positive and try to keep moving forward and raise as much money and awareness for those who might need lifesaving help in the future,” Deborah added.

“Since the accident Mark has had the opportunity to meet the brave firefighters and police officers who were present that night, and just before Christmas last year, we had the opportunity to visit the Air Ambulance NI base. This was no small feat for Mark, as the enormity of the medics’ contribution to his survival weighs heavily on his heart. We are forever indebted to everyone who has helped us through this traumatic journey."

About Air Ambulance NI

Operating seven days a week for 12 hours each day, the dedicated Air Ambulance NI HEMS team responds swiftly to serious incidents, delivering critical medical interventions that can save lives when every second counts.

Remarkably, the aircraft can reach any point in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

Each day costs it costs £6,850 and £2.5million is needed each year to keep the service operational.