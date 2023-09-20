Register
Carrickfergus dancer Zoe selected as one of the Faces of Can You Dance? NI

A dancer from Carrickfergus has been selected by a panel of judges to become one of The Faces of Can You Dance? Northern Ireland.
By Helena McManus
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Sean Taaffe, Can You Dance? faculty member and a prominent figure in the dance industry is pictured with some of the 28 local dancers who have been selected as The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland. Photo: Fiona Brown CommunicationsSean Taaffe, Can You Dance? faculty member and a prominent figure in the dance industry is pictured with some of the 28 local dancers who have been selected as The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland. Photo: Fiona Brown Communications
Sean Taaffe, Can You Dance? faculty member and a prominent figure in the dance industry is pictured with some of the 28 local dancers who have been selected as The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland. Photo: Fiona Brown Communications

Auditions were held in six dance schools across Northern Ireland with over 400 dancers participating.

A total of 28 were selected as CYD? Ambassadors, including Zoe Montgomery from Studio 86 in Carrick.

Zoe will now be part of the UK’s premier touring dance convention, Can You Dance?, which is set to make its Northern Ireland debut on Sunday November 12 at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn with over 30 workshops held by leading dancers and choreographers in a range of dancing styles.

The event is expected to be attended by over 1,500 people who will have the opportunity to take part in masterclasses with top industry professionals.

Each ambassador will enjoy a range of exciting benefits including complimentary admission, a professional winner’s photoshoot, promotion across the CYD? social media platforms and exclusive CYD? merchandise.

CYD? is a ground-breaking dance convention company founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock.

Matt is a creative director and choreographer for TV, film, and theatre, known for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Tom, a professional dancer and choreographer, has worked with international artists like Rita Ora, Take That, and Jason Derulo.

CYD? conventions are internationally recognised as the largest touring dance events, consistently providing new opportunities for aspiring dancers.

Tom Shilcock, co-founder of CYD? said: “Our aim has always been to create opportunities for young dancers and to be able to bring this event to Northern Ireland is very exciting for us.

"CYD? NI promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering young dancers access to masterclasses led by the renowned CYD? faculty, the exciting opportunity to showcase their talents in a dance school competition and the chance to enjoy a mini dance exhibition.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to the auditions we held to find The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland. The talent here is just incredible and our judges – which included Alisha Weir, known for her role in Matilda and CYD? faculty member Sean Taaffe - were blown away.”

