Register
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Garden centre unveils magical holiday club for children in its Lisburn store

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, is embracing the spirit of Halloween with its Little Seedlings Holiday Club workshop in its Lisburn store, with a look at mystical plants and their extraordinary powers.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tailored for Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club members aged 4-10, this interactive workshop is filled with fun activities to help children appreciate their natural environment.

Under the guidance of Dobbies’ horticultural experts, young gardening witches and wizards-in-training will embark on a journey through time.

They will uncover ways in which ancient cultures used plants for their mystical properties. For example, the ancient Greeks and Romans believed that Rosemary could enhance memory retention and the ancient Egyptians thought Verbena could ward off evil spells.

Most Popular
    Hands-on Halloween fun at Dobbies. Pic credit: DobbiesHands-on Halloween fun at Dobbies. Pic credit: Dobbies
    Hands-on Halloween fun at Dobbies. Pic credit: Dobbies

    Children in Lisburn will explore the fascinating world of medicinal plants, such as the Evening Primrose and Dandelion, uncover the secrets of their potent healing qualities, and dare to venture into the realm of the most poisonous plants, like the Deadly Nightshade and White Snakeroot.

    Games and activities will spark the imagination of the children, where they will get a chance to brew a magical potion, cast a spell of their own, and craft magical plant charms to proudly take home as cherished mementos.

    Read More
    Enjoy a spooktacular Halloween for all the family at Hillsborough Castle

    Dobbies’ Community and CSR Communications Executive, Chloë Bell, said: “We are very excited to welcome children to this workshop.

    "Our Little Seedlings Holiday Club gives attendees a chance to make friends and learn something new, and we hope to nurture the next generation of gardening enthusiasts in a playful and informative setting.

    “From potion-brewing to crafting magical plant charms, this workshop will encourage creativity and a hands-on connection with the natural world.”

    Related topics:Garden centreDobbiesLisburn