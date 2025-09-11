Firefighters from Carrickfergus Fire Station are holding a fundraising coffee morning on Saturday, September 20 from 10am-2pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at the station on Lancasterian Street will support The Firefighters Charity, as well as local firefighter Dougie Alexander.

The family of the Carrick man are raising funds for life-extending treatment after he was diagnosed with stage four oesophageal cancer, known as adenocarcinoma, in June this year.

The Firefighters Charity, meanwhile provides clinical care and wellbeing support to members of the UK’s fire services and their families.