Carrickfergus Grammar wins £1000 in New Driver Northern Ireland Draw

The school picked up the cash prize after booking the Safe Motoring presentation for their year 13 and 14 students. Teacher, Lisa Best, also received £250 as a thank-you for booking the presentation.

Since September 2021, over 90 schools across Northern Ireland have booked the Safe Motoring presentation, covering topics including; the theory and practical test, buying a car, insurance, staying safe on the road, and finally, the students are asked to sign the New Driver NI Safe Motoring Pledge in association with Share the Road to Zero.

For this academic year more than 1,940 Northern Ireland students have signed up to the pledge, committing to safe motoring by; respecting the speed limit, never using mobile deviceswhile driving, never ever driving under the influence of drink or drugs, always wearing a seat belt and being aware that driving when tired can kill.

Teacher Lisa Best (left) - pictured with Emma Duffy New Driver NI Special Projects Officer - receives £250 as a thank-you for booking the presentation