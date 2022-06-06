Royal award for Carrick Connect

Considered equivalent to an MBE, it aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups in their communities.

Youth organisation Carrick Connect was cofounded by Tracey McNickle and Jonny Ewart in November 2014 and facilitates mentoring support, a weekend outreach project named Railtastic, other bespoke projects and is in the stages of setting up a new group - The Feel Good Hub, which will get underwway this month.

Carrick Connect is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

CARRICK CONNECT, a youth organisation in Carrickfergus, have won the Queen's Award for Voluntary service

Tracey McNickle, Project Coordinator, said she is incredibly proud for Carrick Connect to have received the Queen’s Award in Voluntary service, especially in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

She praised the work of all her volunteers saying: “Where would we be in a world without Volunteers? Carrick Connect boasts a great team of volunteers who give of their time and share the same passion and love for young people as Jonny and I. As a team, we make it work.

“We are strong passionate believers of volunteering and still to this day ensure that we volunteer hours each week as we value the importance of these actions and giving back to our Community. Our volunteers are priceless and we are blessed to have such amazing relationships with them.

“A celebration event will be announced shortly where Carrick Connect will receive our award from the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David William McCorkell on behalf of her Majesty the Queen. Thank you to all our volunteers and committee. We love you, we appreciate you and we celebrate you.”