Carrickfergus Library to host exhibition of photographs celebrating 'advantages of ageing'
Hosted by Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, the ‘advantAGE’ exhibition is made up of entries received from COPNI’s annual Christmas photography competition.
The contest invited individuals over 60 to capture in a picture what they perceived to be the advantages of ageing.
The photographs on display celebrate the rich and diverse lives of older people living in Northern Ireland and highlight each individual’s experiences and reflections of ageing.
One competition entry was from Carrickfergus woman, Joyce Kernohan, who captioned her ‘advantAGE’ of ageing as: “Getting older, I get great pleasure from watching my grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up. Here they are sitting in a highchair that was a gift to my mother from the Albion Factory to celebrate my own birthday on coronation day, 1937. I love to see my family grow up and most important of all, to see them healthy.”
The exhibition has previously been on display in Holywood Library and due to its popularity, Libraries NI agreed to exhibit in Carrickfergus.
The collection is free to visit and will be on display in the Carrickfergus Libraries NI branch at Joymount from February 12-24 during normal library opening hours.
For more information, visit https://www.librariesni.org.uk/libraries/county-antrim/carrickfergus-library/
The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch said: “In November we invited older people to submit photograph’s that reflect the advantages of getting older. What we received was a beautiful mix of views and experiences all perfectly capturing the positive side of ageing. I felt they should be made available to the public as collectively they demonstrate the value and the contribution of older people in our communities and help to dispel negative perceptions and attitudes towards ageing and older people.”
Libraries NI Chief Executive, Jim O’Hagan added: “We are delighted to support the work of the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland through this exhibition which provides positive insight into people’s experiences of ageing. Across the network of libraries, we connect with older people regularly who are continuing to learn and to support others and this exhibition helps to emphasise their important role in local communities.”