Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosted by Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, the ‘advantAGE’ exhibition is made up of entries received from COPNI’s annual Christmas photography competition.

The contest invited individuals over 60 to capture in a picture what they perceived to be the advantages of ageing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photographs on display celebrate the rich and diverse lives of older people living in Northern Ireland and highlight each individual’s experiences and reflections of ageing.

Competition entry from Carrickfergus woman, Joyce Kernohan, who captioned her ‘advantAGE’ of ageing as: ‘Getting older, I get great pleasure from watching my grandchildren and great- grandchildren growing up. Here they are sitting in a highchair that was a gift to my mother from the Albion Factory to celebrate my own birthday on coronation day, 1937. I love to see my family grow up and most important of all, to see them healthy.’ Photo: Joyce Kernohan

One competition entry was from Carrickfergus woman, Joyce Kernohan, who captioned her ‘advantAGE’ of ageing as: “Getting older, I get great pleasure from watching my grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up. Here they are sitting in a highchair that was a gift to my mother from the Albion Factory to celebrate my own birthday on coronation day, 1937. I love to see my family grow up and most important of all, to see them healthy.”

The exhibition has previously been on display in Holywood Library and due to its popularity, Libraries NI agreed to exhibit in Carrickfergus.

The collection is free to visit and will be on display in the Carrickfergus Libraries NI branch at Joymount from February 12-24 during normal library opening hours.

Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch and Director of Library Services Adrienne Adair. Photo: COPNI

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information, visit https://www.librariesni.org.uk/libraries/county-antrim/carrickfergus-library/

The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch said: “In November we invited older people to submit photograph’s that reflect the advantages of getting older. What we received was a beautiful mix of views and experiences all perfectly capturing the positive side of ageing. I felt they should be made available to the public as collectively they demonstrate the value and the contribution of older people in our communities and help to dispel negative perceptions and attitudes towards ageing and older people.”