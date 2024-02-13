Carrickfergus Library: Turning Heads project 'aims to challenge stereotypes'
The Turning Heads project has toured other library branches across Northern Ireland since May last year, and is available from the 1-21 of each month during normal library opening hours and excluding holiday periods.
Bound for the Carrick branch at Joymount next month, it will finish up at Antrim Library in April 2024.
Consisting of five double sided panels, the exhibition features a range of personal stories, including that of east Antrim woman Anna Agnew.
Anna, from Cairncastle, has previously told of her experiences of living with hair loss condition, alopecia.
The Libraries NI website explained: “Hair can say a lot about who we are, whether we have it or not. Hair can identify our taste in music or fashion, and it carries our DNA.
“Each story is unique and provides an opportunity for you to have an insight into another person’s experience or culture.
“The Turning Heads project aims to challenge stereotypes and preconceptions and explore personal experiences. So, it’s not just hair!”
Meanwhile, Carrickfergus Library is currently holding an exhibition of photographs celebrating the 'advantages of ageing'.
Hosted by Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, the ‘advantAGE’ exhibition is made up of entries received from COPNI’s annual Christmas photography competition.
The photographs on display celebrate the rich and diverse lives of older people living in Northern Ireland and highlight each individual’s experiences and reflections of growing older.