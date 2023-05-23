Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Carrickfergus Lions Club celebrates 50th anniversary

Carrickfergus Lions Club members returned to familiar surrounds to mark a significant milestone at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 18:32 BST

The club celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, May 20, at Castello Italia restaurant – a fitting choice as it was there the club was founded when the location was then known as the Coast Road Hotel.

A total of 70 people attended including guests from all over Northern Ireland, Carrick-on-Suir, Wexford and Stoke-on-Trent.

John Johnstone, Club President, said: “Over the years the club has raised an incredible amount of money through numerous events to support local, national and international charities such as, Carrickfergus Gateway Club, Good Morning Carrickfergus, Special Olympics Ulster, NI Talking Newspaper for the Blind, Water-Aid and the Lions Ukraine Appeal.

Most Popular
Marking the 50th anniversary, from left to right, are: Hilary Johnstone; John Johnstone, Club President; Gerald Cashman, District Governor; Mary Cashman, Martin Ellis and Ann Ellis.Marking the 50th anniversary, from left to right, are: Hilary Johnstone; John Johnstone, Club President; Gerald Cashman, District Governor; Mary Cashman, Martin Ellis and Ann Ellis.
Marking the 50th anniversary, from left to right, are: Hilary Johnstone; John Johnstone, Club President; Gerald Cashman, District Governor; Mary Cashman, Martin Ellis and Ann Ellis.

“Such was the success of the event several people asked if they could book for the 60th anniversary!”

Read More
Former Carrick funeral director tackles Loch Ness on a bike in aid of Hope House...

Lions Clubs International has 1.4 million members worldwide.

Related topics:Northern Ireland