Carrickfergus RAF Association holds Battle of Britain Act of Remembrance at Joymount

The Royal Air Forces Association in Northern Ireland, together with the Carrickfergus branch, held its annual Act of Remembrance in Joymount Church on Sunday, September 17.

Attending the service were Deputy Lieutenant, the Hon Shane O’Neill; Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; Wg Cdr Chris Hodges (Officer Commanding NI Air Cadets Wing); Sqn Leader Martin Mayo (Executive Officer 502(R) Sqn); Sqn Ldr Ian Dornan (Officer Commanding NI Universities Air Squadron), and Wg Cdr Noel Williams (Chair RAFA N Ireland and Carrickfergus branch).

Wg Cdr Williams said: “The Act of Remembrance was to remember ‘The Few’, the airmen and airwomen, who had their finest hour between July and October 1940, when we kept our flying machines serviceable in order that our young pilots could defend our shores in the air, and prevent the land invasion planned by Hitler.”

Mayor Mulvenna remarked: “It was a pleasure to meet the RAF servicemen and women and the veterans, and to support a well organised Act of Remembrance by the RAF Association and the returning Rev Richard Graham, who was the Minister at Joymount for almost all of the 22 previous Acts of Remembrance.”

Dep Lieutenant The Hon Shane O’Neill (left centre); Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; councillors, servicemen, servicewomen, cadets and veterans with other attendees at the Act of Remembrance. Photo: Carrickfergus RAFA branch

Sqn Ldr Dornan, Officer Commanding NI Universities Squadron said it was an honour to be present at the Service with several of the young university Officer Cadets who may, in time, be joining the RAF in a variety of branches. He added: “Likewise to see so many young Air Cadets from 2062 (Carrickfergus) Sqn join the remembrance with their Officer Commanding, Fg Off Zara Coulter, and other staff who give of their time to support 2062 Sqn.”

Carrickfergus Branch President George Smith, who was not able to attend the service due to ill health, paid tribute to those involved. “It is completely fitting to keep alive the memory of ‘The Few’, the brave men and women, some barely out of their teens, whose courage ensured victory at the crucial period of 1940 during WWII.”

Meanwhile, the 2023 Wings Appeal campaign was officially launched at the end of August during a reception hosted by Alderman Mulvenna.