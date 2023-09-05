Wings Appeal: First official donations made as 2023 campaign launched
It coincided with a concert in aid of the RAF Association, which took place at The Braid centre in Ballymena on August 30.
The performance was organised following a request by RAFA NI Chair, Wing Commander Noel Williams, who asked Director of Music, Squadron Leader Richard Murray, and Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Robert Scullion to arrange the fundraiser in aid of the ‘RAF family’.
The event saw a tremendous performance by the band’s splendid musicians, including individual pieces by several members.
On the same evening, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna met with the RAF Association’s guests during a reception at the Mayor’s Parlour.
The appeal was launched at the reception by Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Jackie Stewart, along with the Mayor, Sqn Ldr Murray, WO Scullion, and Wg Cdr Williams, with the first official donations to the 2023 campaign.
Sqn Ldr Murray added: “I was delighted to be part of the launch of the 2023 Northern Ireland Wings Appeal, particularly as I am a Carrick lad, as is our Bandmaster Robert Scullion. I am hopeful that the RAFA branches in Northern Ireland will be supported as they man stalls across the country.”
Wing Commander Noel Williams added: “We are playing an important role right across the province with our welfare support and relief provided for a considerable number of veterans who served in the RAF. That welfare also extends to their families.
“I make a special plea that wherever you see a RAFA tin in a shop, garage or any outlet, that you be as generous as you can and, if you would like to, send a donation to the RAFA account at Danske Bank in Carrickfergus.
"Donations will be shared across all branches and anyone wishing to donate to the Wings Appeal can either post a donation to the Bank (21-23 High Street, Carrickfergus, BT38 7AL), or simply call in and make a cash donation to the RAF Association Wings Appeal. To make a bank transfer, the sort code is 95-02-61 and the account number is 51041150.”
Meanwhile, the RAF College Band (RAF Cranwell) was in town to lead the celebrations over the weekend during the Belfast International Tattoo in the SSE Arena.