Carrickfergus Sea Cadets boosted by reduced electricity tariff

Through Belfast-based Action Renewables, the Cadets’ waterfront building is benefitting from the installation of solar panels, along with a reduced electricity tariff.

The environment charity, which is working to mitigate against the effects of climate change, has seen a rise in the number of applications for support with utility prices soaring in recent months. In 2013, it developed a programme of support for locally based non-profit organisations with the aim of helping them to generate renewable electricity.

Nigel Thompson, of Carrickfergus Sea Cadets, said: “We are thrilled to have received this programme of support allowing us to generate our own renewable electricity for the Sea Cadets building.

Representatives of Carrickfergus Sea Cadets with William Deane, head of projects with Action Renewables.

"As a non-profit organisation we have been experiencing a sharp rise in operational costs from electricity usage and to have been successful in securing this funding from Action Renewables, which will help us reduce our electricity costs has been fantastic. With the winter months upon us this couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Another recent recipient of the support through the Solar PV programme is the Transport Training Board in Crumlin

William Deane, head of projects at Action Renewables, said: “As an organisation we are thrilled to see these installations take place in Crumlin and Carrickfergus, which will be of great benefit to both charities. They will see a drop in their operational costs due to the reduced renewable electricity tariff which can see savings of up to 50% as part of the programme plus a reduction in their carbon footprint through the production of green electricity.

"As a country we are striving towards zero emissions by 2050, so to support local non-profit organisations with this journey through our charitable outreach, is extremely rewarding.”

Action Renewables is working with several accredited installers on the project, which has been managed via a tender process, with Solmatix Renewables responsible for delivering these installations.

Action Renewables administers the NI Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) and excess electricity export for over 7,000 renewable energy customers in the province.